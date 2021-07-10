Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,025 shares of company stock worth $10,006,262.

PRU opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.02) on Friday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of £36.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,473.66.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

