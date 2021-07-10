PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $65.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 318,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,307. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

