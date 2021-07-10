Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,282 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,764,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,076,897. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $190.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.33. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

