Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,284 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

NYSE CDAY opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $569,511. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

