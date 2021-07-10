Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.66 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after buying an additional 102,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after buying an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

