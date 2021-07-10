Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.