Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,632 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAH stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

