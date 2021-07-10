Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 19.6% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $523,191.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

