Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after buying an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,241,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

PRPL opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,693.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.72. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.