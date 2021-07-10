Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Humana Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $455.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,307,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

