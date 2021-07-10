Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

ATH opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.66. Athene has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Athene by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after buying an additional 552,589 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

