Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.