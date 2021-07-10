Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Unicharm Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Unicharm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.