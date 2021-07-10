Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Cut by Analyst

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $89.09 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

