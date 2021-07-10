Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,685,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

