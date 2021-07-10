Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STT. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

STT stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

