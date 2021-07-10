Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Lowered by Analyst

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REPX. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $94,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $766,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

