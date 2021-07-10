Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IGM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

