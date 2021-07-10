Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

