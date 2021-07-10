Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.48. 4,088,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,301. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $150.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

