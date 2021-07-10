Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $213.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

