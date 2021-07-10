Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. 35,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

