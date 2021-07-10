Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 745,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,285. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

