Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $312.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

