QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,716 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,434. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

