Quant (QNT) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $81.10 or 0.00239892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $979.06 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00813853 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

