Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.15 and last traded at $55.49. Approximately 2,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 360,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.05.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,668,062. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $30,054,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.