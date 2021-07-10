Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $75.60. 7,888,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

