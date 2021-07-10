Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $75.60. 7,888,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.