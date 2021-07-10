Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 12,340 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 164.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $176.75. 779,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

