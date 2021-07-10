Quantitative Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 261,135 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Seagate Technology by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 123,194 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 172,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. 1,437,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,848. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.