Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,236 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.51. 1,755,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,154. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

