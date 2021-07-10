Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 12,896 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.65. The company had a trading volume of 414,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $356.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $27,910,835.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,917,221.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,948 shares of company stock worth $61,475,666 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

