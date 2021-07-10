Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

