Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.91. The stock had a trading volume of 841,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,243. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.13. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

