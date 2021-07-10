Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $1.95. Qudian shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 26,573 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $513.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

