Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of QUOT opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 709,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.