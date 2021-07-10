Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXT. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of RXT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.42. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

