Rate3 (RTE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.54 Million

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.41 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044771 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

