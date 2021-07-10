Raymond James Analysts Give good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of good natured Products stock opened at C$1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.19 million and a P/E ratio of -19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.95. good natured Products has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

