Raymond James Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$161.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$148.00 to C$161.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$158.33.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$137.98 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$66.07 and a 12 month high of C$153.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 17.0200018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

