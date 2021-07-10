Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $56,729,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $132.02 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

