Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

