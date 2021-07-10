Realio Network Price Tops $1.31 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $466,069.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 1.00219261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00933967 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

