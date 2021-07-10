Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Up 4.6%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.93 and last traded at $140.93. 4,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on RETA. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.81.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

