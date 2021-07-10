Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) PT Raised to GBX 810 at Barclays

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price objective on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Redde Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 386.62.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

