Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Redwood Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up about 0.5% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $60,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

CCL stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,124,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,095,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.