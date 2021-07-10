Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.57% of Harvard Bioscience worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $326.45 million, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

