Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 67.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2,643.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.82 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.82.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

