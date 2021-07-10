Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 65,295 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Teekay by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TK opened at $3.49 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

