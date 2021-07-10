Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,877 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

